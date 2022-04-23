Armenia records 8 new coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. As of 11:00 am on April 23, a total of 422,822 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed in Armenia, of which 410,548 - with recovery, 8622 - with death.

The number of active cases is 1969, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Health.

2428 tests were performed in one day, 8 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, 13 citizens recovered, no deaths were registered.

The total number of tests reached 3 million 32 thousand 179.