Armenians around the world commemorate 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Today, on April 24th, Armenians around the world commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The Armenian Genocide – the systematic and premeditated killings of over 1,5 million Armenians, was perpetrated by the government of Young Turks in various regions of the Ottoman Empire beginning in 1915 during WWI.
The term Genocide was coined by Polish-Jewish lawyer Raphael Lemkin in 1944, whose family was one of the victims of the Holocaust. By defining this term, Prof. Lemkin sought to describe Nazi politics of systematic murder, violence and cruelty and atrocities committed against the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 as well.
The first international reaction to the violence resulted in a joint statement by France, Russia and Great Britain, in May 1915, where the Turkish atrocities directed against the Armenian people was defined as “new crime against humanity and civilization” agreeing that the Turkish government must be punished for committing such crimes.
When WWI erupted, the Young Turks government, hoping to save the remains of the weakened Ottoman Empire, adopted a policy of Pan Turkism – the establishment of a mega Turkish empire comprising of all Turkic-speaking peoples of the Caucasus and Central Asia extending to China, intending also to Turkify all ethnic minorities of the empire. The Armenian population became the main obstacle standing in the way of the realization of this policy.
Although the decision for the deportation of all Armenians from the Western Armenia (Eastern Anatolya) was adopted in late 1911, the Young Turks used WWI as a suitable opportunity for its implementation.
There were an estimated two million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire before the WWI. Over one and a half million Armenians were killed from 1915-1923. Those who survived were either Islamized or exiled, or found shelters in different parts of the world.
The first phase of the Armenian Genocide started on April 24, 1915 with the arrest of several hundred Armenian intellectuals and representatives of national elite (mainly in the capital of the Ottoman Empire, Constantinople) and their subsequent elimination. Hereinafter, Armenians worldwide started to commemorate the Armenian genocide on April 24.
The second phase was the forced conscription of around 60,000 Armenian men into the Turkish military, who were later disarmed and murdered.
The third phase of the genocide was the exile and the massacres of women, children, and elderly people into the Syrian desert. Hundreds of thousands of people were murdered by Turkish soldiers, police officers, Kurdish and Circassian gangs during the deportation. Others died of disease. Thousands of women and children were subjected to violence. Tens of thousands were forcibly Islamized.
Finally, the last phase of the Armenian genocide appeared with the total and utter denial by Turkish government of the mass killings and elimination of the Armenian nation on its homeland. Despite the ongoing international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Turkey has consistently fought the acceptance of the Armenian Genocide by any means, including falsification of historical facts, propaganda campaigns, lobbying, etc. On December 9, 1948 the United Nations adopted the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, according to which, genocide is defined as an international crime and the signing states are obliged to prevent, as well as punish the perpetrators of the genocide.
The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.
Below is a brief list of those states and organizations, provincial governments and city councils which have acknowledged the Armenian Genocide
Parliamentary Resolutions, Laws and Declarations
- Declaration by the Parliament of the Republic of Latvia on the Recognition and Condemnation of the Armenian Genocide - May 6, 2021.
- Resolution by the People's Council of the Syrian Arab Republic on recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire - February 13, 2020
- Unanimous resolution of the U.S. Senate recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide -December 12, 2019
- Resolution of the U.S. House of Representatives approving U.S. position on Armenian Genocide -October 30, 2019
- Position of the Assembly of the Republic (the Parliament of Portugal) on its position on the Armenian Genocide -April 26, 2019
- Initiative of the chamber of deputies of Italy encouraging the government of Italy to recognize Armenian Genocide - April 10,2019
- Decree of the President of France Emmanuel Macron recognizing April 24 as a National Memorial Day of Armenian Genocide -April 10, 2019
- Resolution of the Chamber of Deputies of the parliament of Czech Republic condemning and recognizing Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity -April 26, 2017
- The Senate of France confirmation of the bill criminalizing the negation of Armenian Genocide -October 14, 2016
- Resolution of the Knesset Committee on education, culture and sport of the State of Israel - August 1, 2016
- Resolution of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany - June 2, 2016
- Resolution of the Senate of the Republic of Paraguay - October 29, 2015
- Resolution of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Belgium - July 24, 2015
- Resolution of the Federal Senate of the Federal Republic of Brazil - May 29, 2015
- Resolution of the Parliament of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - May 6, 2015
- Statement of State Duma of Russian Federation on the Armenian Genocide Centennial - April 24, 2015
- Statement by the President Federal Republic of Germany Joachim Gauck - April 23, 2015
- Statement of the Austrian Parliament on the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire - 22 April, 2015
- European Parliament Resolution dedicated to the Centenary of the Armenian Genocide - 15 April, 2015
- Czech Republic, Resolution of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of Parliament on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Centenary - April 14 2015
- Resolution of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile - April 14, 2015
- Statement by Holy Father Francis during the Mass at the Vatican - April 12, 2015
- Bolivia's Senate and the Chamber of Deputies Resolution - November 27, 2014
- Sweden Riksdag Resolution - March 11, 2010
- MERCOSUR, Joint Parliamentary Committee Resolution - Nov 19, 2007
- S. House Committee Resolution - October 10, 2007
- Chile, Senate Resolution - July 07, 2007
- Argentina, Law - January 15, 2007
- Argentina, Senate Special Statement - April 19, 2006
- Lithuania, Assembly Resolution - December 15, 2005
- European Parliament Resolution - September 28, 2005
- Venezuela, National Assembly Resolution - July 14, 2005
- Germany, Parliament Resolution - June 15, 2005
- Argentina, Senate Resolution - April 20, 2005
- Poland, Parliament Resolution - April 19, 2005
- Netherlands, Parliament Resolution - December 21, 2004
- Slovakia, National Assembly Resolution - November 30, 2004
- Canada, House of Commons Resolution - April 21, 2004
- Argentina, Senate Declaration - March 31, 2004
- Uruguay, Law - March 26, 2004
- Argentina, Draft Law - March 18, 2004
- Switzerland (Helvetic Confederation), National Council Resolution - December 16, 2003
- Argentina, Senate Resolution - August 20, 2003
- Canada, Senate Resolution - June 13, 2002
- European Parliament Resolution - February 28, 2002
- Common Declaration of His Holiness John Paul II and His Holiness Karekin II at Holy Etchmiadzin, Republic of Armenia - September 27, 2001
- Prayer of John Paul II, Memorial of Tsitsernakaberd - September 26, 2001
- France, Law - January 29, 2001
- Italy, Chamber of Deputies Resolution - November 16, 2000
- European Parliament Resolution - November 15, 2000
- France, Senate, Draft Law - November 7, 2000
- Lebanon, Parliament Resolution - May 11, 2000
- Sweden, Parliament Report - March 29, 2000
- France, National Assembly Draft Law - May 28, 1998
- Belgium, Senate Resolution - March 26, 1998
- Lebanon, Chamber of Deputies Resolution - April 3, 1997
- S. House of Representatives Resolution 3540 - June 11, 1996
- Greece (Hellenic Republic), Parliament Resolution - April 25, 1996
- Canada, House of Commons Resolution - April 23, 1996
- Russia, Duma Resolution - April 14, 1995
- Argentina, Senate Resolution - May 5, 1993
- European Parliament Resolution - June 18, 1987
- S. House of Representatives Joint Resolution 247 - September 12, 1984
- Cyprus, House of Representatives, Resolution - April 29, 1982
- S. House of Representatives Joint Resolution 148 - April 9, 1975
- Uruguay, Senate and House of Representatives, Resolution - April 20, 1965
- S. Senate Resolution 359 - May 11, 1920
- S. Congress Act to Incorporate Near East Relief - August 6, 1919
- S. Senate Concurrent Resolution 12 - February 9, 1916
- France, Great Britain, and Russia, Joint Declaration - May 24, 1915
International Organizations
- Parliament of Andean Community of Nations (Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú)September 20, 2016.
- International Organization of La Francophonie, Statement of Secretary-General - April 24 2015
- The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity - April 9, 2007
- Human Rights Association of Turkey, Istanbul Branch - April 24, 2006
- International Center for Transitional Justice Report Prepared for TARC - February 10, 2003
- European Alliance of YMCAs - July 20, 2002
- Council of Europe, Parliamentary Assembly Declaration - April 24, 2001
- Human Rights League - May 16, 1998
- Council of Europe, Parliamentary Assembly Declaration - April 24, 1998
- The Association of Genocide Scholars - June 13, 1997
- Kurdistan Parliament in Exile - April 24, 1996
- Union of American Hebrew Congregations - November 7, 1989
- UN Subcommission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities - July 2, 1985
- Permanent Peoples' Tribunal, Verdict of the Tribunal - April 16, 1984
- World Council of Churches - August 10, 1983
- UN General Assembly Resolution - December 9, 1948
- UN War Crimes Commission Report - May 28, 1948
Provincial legislative bodies, governments, city councils
US states
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Texas
- Wyoming
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- South Dakota
Australia
- Province of New South Wales
Argentina
- Province of Cordoba
- Province of Buenos Aires
Canada
- British Columbia
- Ontario (including the City of Toronto)
- Quebec (including the City of Montreal)
- Alberta
Switzerland
- Geneva Canton
- Vaud Canton
Great Britain
- Wales
Italy
- Consiglio regionale della Toscana
- Consiglio regionale della Lazio
- Assemblea Regionale Siciliana
- Comune di Tolfa
- Comune di Bertiolol
- Comune di Udine
- Comune di Sesto San Giovanni
- Comune di Salgareda
- Comune di Belluno
- Comune di Roma
- Comune di Massa Lombarda
- Comune di Genova
- Comune di Thiene
- Comune di Castelsilano
- Comune di Firenze
- Comune di Ravenna
- Comune di Feltre
- Comune di Venezia
- Comune di Imola
- Comune di Faenza
- Comune di Parma
- Comune di Solarolo
- Comune di Villafranca Padovana
- Comune di Milano
- Comune di Ponte di Piave
- Comune di Conselice
- Comune di Lugo
- Comune di S. Stino Livenza
- Comune di Cotignola
- Comune di Asiago
- Comune di S. Agata Sul Santerno
- Comune di Monterforte D'Alpone
- Comune di Padova
- Comune di Montorso Vicentino
- Comune di Fusignano
- Comune di Bagnacavallo
- Comune di Russi
- Comune di Sanguinetto
- Comune di Camponogara
Spain
- Navarre
- Catalonia
- Basque Country
- Balearic Islands
- Burgos
- Alcorcon
- Valencia
- Cullera
- Villena
- Torrent
- Sabadell
- Malaga
- Benalmadena
- Soria
- Mislata
- Burjassot
- Betera
- Pinto
- Xirivella
- San Sebastián
- Santa Margarida i els Monjos
- Aldaia
- Merida
- Paiporte
- Alicante
- Ontinyent
Belgium
- Flemish Parliament Resolution
Austria
- Vienna
Ukraine
- Svatove city, Luhansk region
Mexico
- Michoacán