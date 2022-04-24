Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Mayor of Toronto participates in Armenian Genocide commemoration event

Mayor of Toronto participates in Armenian Genocide commemoration event

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Toronto John Tory participated in a commemoration ceremony of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]