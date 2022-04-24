France-Artsakh Friendship Circle calls for French recognition of Republic of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issued a statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, stressing that after the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and the crimes committed by the Baku regime, France – a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group – must immediately abandon its ineffective neutral policy and recognize the Republic of Artsakh based on international law.

“Armenians were exterminated in the Ottoman Empire by the authorities of their own state in conditions of indifference of the international community. The France-Artsakh friendship circle reaffirms its unwavering support to the citizens of Artsakh and its commitment to the necessity of recognizing the democratic state that they built over 30 years. A significant part of the territory of Artsakh is occupied as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in September of 2020.

Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey are engaged in Armenophonic, racist policy on the highest level.

The Friendship Circle believes that after the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and the crimes committed by the Baku regime there, France – a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group – must immediately abandon its ineffective neutral policy and recognize the Republic of Artsakh based on international law,” the friendship circle said in a statement released by the Artsakh foreign ministry.