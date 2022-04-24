President Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Pashinyan visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and other government officials, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The President, Prime Minister and other officials laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.