“We hope others will continue joining us in recognition” – US Ambassador on Armenian Genocide recognition

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Speaking to reporters at the memorial, the Ambassador emphasized that she visited Tsitsernakaberd today to honor the 1,5 million Armenians who were killed in the Armenian Genocide and to express support to the Armenian people.

She said that US President Joe Biden and his administration are determined to promote universal respect for human rights all over the world, and that is with the aim to "avoid seeing any repetition of the Armenian Genocide."

“And we do see the statement of recognition of the Genocide as extremely powerful, we certainly hope that others will continue joining us in that recognition,” she ambassador said, referring to President Biden’s recognition.

“And what is so important about statements, and continuing to make these statements is that we understand that what happened in 1915 is a historical fact and historical facts should be acknowledged and recognized and have power through that recognition,” the ambassador added when asked what the international community should do other than adopting resolutions and making calls given that Turkey continues to deny the Armenian Genocide.