‘Recognizing mistakes of past helps in building better future’ – Italian MP

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Giulio Centemero says “it is time for Turkey to look in the eyes of its past”.

“Recognizing the mistakes of the past helps in building a better future. I come from a country in which the Shoah was perpetrated during fascism and many crimes were committed by our army during the colonial wars. We are not denying them: we are actually recognizing our mistakes, they are a part of our collective memory so that they won’t happen again in the future”, the lawmaker said in an exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Talking about the actions of the international community, he said “the international community should work in creating a culture of historical truth and freedom of speech”.

“I think the Turkish society is ready. The international community just have to go on talking about the genocide and one day also Turkish institutions will face the historical truth. Many Turkish people recognize it and I think it is time for Turkey to look in the eyes of its past”, he said.

Touching upon the tortures and killings made by the Azerbaijani army against the Armenian soldiers during the 2020 Artsakh War, the Italian lawmaker said: “I think the pandemic and other factors distracted the international community that didn’t dedicate enough attention to the tragedy we all witnessed. International prosecutors should leave no crime unpunished or new crimes will happen again and again”.