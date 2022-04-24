Cyprus reaffirms commitment to restoration of justice, prevention of new genocides
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to the restoration of justice on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the foreign ministry said in a statement released today, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“We bow in memory of the victims of Armenian Genocide. Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to promote the recognition of truth, the restoration of justice and the prevention of new genocides and crimes against humanity”, the foreign ministry said on Twitter.
