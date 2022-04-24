Armenia’s national minorities call on international community to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of national minorities in Armenia are calling upon the international community to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide.

The President of the Jewish community of Armenia Rima Varzhapetyan warned that what’s not being recognized gets repeated. “We are calling upon the entire world, namely the countries that haven’t yet recognized the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian Genocide must be recognized and condemned so that it never happens again,” she said at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial.

The President of the Yazidi National Union Khdr Hajoyan said it is everyone’s duty to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims. He also said it is the duty of everyone to call on the international community to forceTurkey abandon its policy of denial. “The non-condemnation of genocide leads to new crimes,” he said.

The Co-Chair of the Kurdistan Committee Slo Drboyan said superpowers must condemn Turkey’s policy against Armenians, Kurds and Assyrians.

“We haven’t learnt lessons from our mistakes yet. The Turkish fascist regime adopted a policy of extermination against the Kurdish people, and we want to stand up for our rights,” he said.