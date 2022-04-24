Armenian military denies Azeri accusations on sabotage attempt as fake news

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani State Border Service’s accusations claiming that Armenian military units attempted a “sabotage”.

“The statement released by the Azerbaijani State Border Service on sabotage actions by Armenian military units in the evening of April 23, namely an attempt to access territory under Azerbaijani military control in the south-eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is false,” the Ministry of Defense said.