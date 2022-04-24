Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

‘The grief of Armenians deserves our respect and attention’ – Dutch politician

‘The grief of Armenians deserves our respect and attention’ – Dutch politician

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands Maarten van Ooijen visited today the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

“I was in Yerevan today on behalf of the government for the annual commemoration. The horrific events of 1915 still leave their trace on Armenian individuals, families and society. Therefore, the grief of Armenians deserves our respect and attention”, Maarten van Ooijen said on Twitter.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]