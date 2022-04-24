Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony held in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. A commemoration ceremony on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was held at the Armenian Genocide memorial in the Armenian Apostolic Church complex in Moscow, Russia.

Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan, the Primate of the Diocese of Russia and New Nakhijevan of the Armenian Apostolic Church, envoy Arsen Arakelyan from the Armenian embassy, the embassy’s military attaché Major-General Armen Lalayan, embassy diplomats and staff, representatives of the Armenian community participated in the ceremony, the embassy said.

A mass and prayer was served at the Armenian Cathedral of Moscow in the morning of April 24.