Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador Hussein Muftuoglu after the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tried to taunt Armenian demonstrators in Montevideo by flashing a salute of the ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves organization.

According to El Pais, the Turkish ambassador will head to the foreign ministry for explanation on April 25.

During a visit to Uruguay, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mocked demonstrators outside the Turkish diplomatic representation who gathered to demand recognition of the Armenian Genocide on the eve of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

A video posted on Twitter shows how demonstrators were shouting “asesino” – meaning murderer in Spanish, when Cavusoglu exited the building and was about to be driven away. Then, Cavusoglu is seen smiling and making the gesture of the ultranationalist Turkish Grey Wolves organization, taunting the demonstrators.

The gesture used by the Turkish ultra-nationalists was banned in Austria in 2019. In Germany, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Left party also proposed to ban the use of the symbol, describing it as fascist.