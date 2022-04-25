PM Pashinyan congratulates France’s Macron on re-election

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of France Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

“My warmest and heartfelt congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of his re-election and I wish him all the best in the next five years for the prosperity of the friendly French people and France,” Pashinyan tweeted.

According to preliminary results of the French presidential election, incumbent president Emmanuel Macron garnered 57,6% of votes against his main opponent Marine Le Pen’s 42,4% in the second and decisive round.