Armenian PM congratulates France’s Macron on re-election, vows support in jointly overcoming all challenges

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

“Dear Mr. President,

Dear Emmanuel,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your decisive victory in the French presidential election and re-election in the responsible position of President of the French Republic.

The French people’s vote of trust is the highest assessment for your work as president in the past years, which reaffirms the success of your political line.

I wish strength and resilience to you for the next five years for continuing your wise policy in the highest office of the French Republic and leading the French people towards new achievements. Be sure that Armenia will stand with you and the friendly France in jointly overcoming all challenges.

I am sure that your re-election will convey new momentum during the next five years to the extraordinary relations between Armenia and France and will enable to successfully continue our joint programs that we agreed together, including our efforts for boosting bilateral economic relations.

Armenia highly appreciates the role of France in its capacity as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for establishing long-term peace in our region and expresses hope that it will be continuous also in your second term of presidency.

With expectations of hosting you in Yerevan in the nearest future, I once again congratulate you on the occasion of your decisive victory and wish you all the best of luck.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my highest consideration,” Pashinyan said in the letter published by his office.