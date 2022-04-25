Russia expresses support to peace treaty process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Russia expressed support to the agreeing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and wants to create an atmosphere of trust and mutual-understanding between the sides.

“We support the agreeing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Russian Foreign Ministry Fourth Department of CIS Countries Director Denis Gonchar told RIA Novosti. “The Russian side wants to continue helping Baku and Yerevan to find [common grounds], create an atmosphere of trust and mutual-understanding. At the same time, we welcome the initiatives of other countries that could supplement our joint efforts and are not based on the logic of geopolitical games,” he said.

Gonchar noted that as part of the implementation of the trilateral agreements by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, an entire complex of issues is being solved, including the launch of the delimitation and demarcation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the unblocking of the economic and transport links in the region.