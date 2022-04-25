Russian companies to participate in modernization of Yerevan metro

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian companies will participate in the modernization of the Yerevan metro, Russian Foreign Ministry Fourth Department of CIS Countries Director Denis Gonchar told RIA Novosti.

“An agreement was reached that a number of Russian companies will be involved in the modernization of transport, namely the Yerevan metro, as well as the mining sector. Special attention will be drawn on the launch of copper-molybdenum mines,” he said.

Earlier in 2021, Russian Metrogiprotrans proposed a $500 million worth development project for Yerevan subway. It was also awarded the contract to develop the new Ajapnyak station of the Armenian capital’s subway.