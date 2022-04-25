Cases of pressure, violence against media drop in Armenia - Committee for Protection of Freedom of Speech

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The first quarter of 2022 was “a relatively calm period” for the activities of journalists and the press in Armenia, according to Ashot Melikyan, the Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech.

According to the Committee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech 2022 Q1 report, the number of cases of violence against reporters, pressure against the media and lawsuits against journalists have dropped.

Particularly, only 1 case of physical violence against a journalist was recorded (In 2021’s same period there were 7 cases).

Another 12 cases of pressure against media outlets and media employees were recorded, against 2021 same period’s 20 cases.

7 lawsuits were filed against media outlets and journalists, while in 2021’s same period the number was 10.

According to Melikyan, the decrease is also associated with the relatively calm domestic political situation in the country.

“During the many years of monitoring we have seen that whenever the social and political situation gets aggravated in the country the pressure against journalists and the media intensifies. But when it is calm the pressure drops,” he said.

Nevertheless some internal tension exists and Melikyan said that both journalists and politicians or their supporters should conclude any ideological struggle in the ideological arena and not allow for the events to escalate into violence and mutual insults.

However, cases of violations of the right to information have increased with 45 cases being recorded against the 15 cases of 2021’s same period.

“This number shows that it is highly difficult for journalists to obtain official information from governmental bodies, we continue receiving complaints. We must express our concern over this. In many cases this too can be the reason from the spread of disinformation in our information arena,” Melikyan warned.

Melikyan also expressed concern over legislative amendments, namely the criminalization of “grave insults” and the increase of compensation for defamation and insults.

He added that the amendments that have been done and continue being done in the Law on Mass Media are also creating unfounded restrictions for freedom of speech, especially regarding the work of journalists in state bodies, and the suspension or revoking of their accreditation. Melikyan noted that most of media experts in Armenia are calling for the immediate revision of these changes and a complete legislative reform on the mass media.