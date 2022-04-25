Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-22

YEREVAN, 25 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.76 drams to 466.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.83 drams to 500.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 10.22 drams to 592.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 79.74 drams to 29121.24 drams. Silver price down by 5.10 drams to 365.15 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.