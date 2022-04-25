Explosions rock the Ministry of State Security building in Transnistria 

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Several explosions rocked the building of the Ministry of State Security in the Transnistrian city of Tiraspol, ARMENPRESS reports RIA Novosti informs that according to eyewitnesses, loud voices were heard. The windows of the adjacent buildings were damaged.

It is noted that the traffic near the ministry building is completely suspended. Police, ambulance, rescue and fire service personnel are working on the spot.