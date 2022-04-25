Russian Special Representative, Azerbaijani FM discuss relations between Baku and Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Igor Khovaev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov issues related to the opening of communications and demarcation of borders between the two countries, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS agency informs.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement reads. The Russian Special Representative stressed the readiness of the Russian Federation to support the progress in the negotiations in all areas.