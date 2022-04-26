LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 April:

The price of aluminum down by 4.78% to $3090.50, copper price down by 3.37% to $9769.00, lead price down by 2.57% to $2327.00, nickel price down by 1.42% to $32636.00, tin price down by 5.47% to $39858.00, zinc price down by 6.00% to $4168.50, molybdenum price up by 0.05% to $42438.94, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.