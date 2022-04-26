Japanese researcher Karen Hamada writes book on Armenian Apostolic Church and Nerses the Gracious

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Japanese researcher Karen Hamada wrote a book about the Armenian Apostolic Church and the 12th century Catholicos Nerses the Gracious (Nerses Shnorhali).

The Armenian Embassy in Japan said that Ambassador Areg Hovhannisyan held a meeting with Hamada, who is researching Armenian Studies.

Hamada’s book is the first Japanese book on Nerses the Gracious and Armenian Christianity. Hamada translated part of the book from Shnorhali’s work in Classical Armenian (Grabar). Before writing the book Hamada also published several articles on the history of Christianity in Armenia.