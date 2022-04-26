Putin, Guterres to meet in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday who will come to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reports TASS.

This will be the first contact of the Russian leader with the UN Secretary General since the beginning of the special military operation on protecting Donbass on February 24. The last time they interacted was in a video format last May when Guterres also visited Russia. Additionally, last June, Putin sent a telegram to Guterres congratulating him on his re-election. The last time the two politicians met in a face-to-face format was in January 2020 at an international conference on Libya in Berlin.