Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Brazil

Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Brazil

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Brazil Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Presidential Office said.

President Khachaturyan thanked the Ambassador for the efforts made aimed at strengthening and developing the mutual partnership between the two countries.

The sides highly valued the Armenian-Brazilian bilateral relations, highlighting the role of the Armenian community in the strengthening of these ties.

The Ambassador said he leaves Armenia with the best impressions.

The President wished success to the foreign diplomat in his future activities.









youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]