Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-22

YEREVAN, 26 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 April, USD exchange rate down by 3.38 drams to 463.14 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.48 drams to 495.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.16 drams to 588.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 904.13 drams to 28217.11 drams. Silver price down by 15.00 drams to 350.15 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.