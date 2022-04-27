Armenian Minister of Labor participates in Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan participated in the Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi at the invitation of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) operating within the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs said in a news release.

The discussion organized by ORF was attended by top officials of different countries, including prime ministers, ministers, heads of international organizations, etc.

In his remarks Minister Narek Mkrtchyan touched upon the changes connected with the development of digital era, the challenges and opportunities of the technological future, presenting the existing problems and expected reforms in Armenia’s labor and social protection sector. As a first step to solve problems, the minister highlighted the necessity for legislative amendments which, he said, will allow to clarify the working relationships and the nature of the work in a digital platform, to define the rights and duties of employees in that field.

He also mentioned the agreements reached with his Indian counterpart over the existing problems, stating that India is among those few countries that has already introduced a number of systems directed for the regulation of the field.

Mr. Mkrtchyan emphasized the importance of using the opportunity of the digital era and taking necessary actions to ensure dignified working conditions.