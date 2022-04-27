Government to offer employment support to newly discharged conscripts

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will offer support in choosing profession and employment to young men after completing mandatory military service.

The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ruben Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS that conscripts will be offered to head to the unified social services office of their regions after being discharged from service. “The purpose is to prevent unemployment, and also to help them to understand what they themselves want to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 100 specialists who will provide the consultations are undergoing training.

The training program is aimed at familiarizing the experts with the tools that will allow to support the discharged conscripts in the process of education and training, employment and competitiveness in the job market. The specialists will work to re-integrate and economically activate the discharged conscripts after need assessment.