France welcomes latest direct phone talk between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. France welcomes the recent direct phone call between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and their decision on convening a bilateral commission on border issues and launching talks on a peace treaty, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that France will continue to fully support this process.

“The French envoy for the EU Eastern Partnership affairs Brice Roquefeuil will travel to Baku next week to continue monitoring the talks after his April 11-14 Yerevan visit,” the French foreign ministry added.