Azerbaijan opts out from upcoming EUBC European Boxing Championship in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s Boxing Federation decided that the Azerbaijani team will not participate in the upcoming European Boxing Championship that will take place in Yerevan.

The Armenian capital will host the EUBC Men’s European Amateur Boxing Championship May 21-31, 2022.

 








