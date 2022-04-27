Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-04-22

YEREVAN, 27 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 April, USD exchange rate down by 3.16 drams to 459.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 7.15 drams to 487.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 9.72 drams to 579.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 50.55 drams to 28166.56 drams. Silver price up by 1.38 drams to 351.53 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.