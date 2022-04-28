LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.95% to $3093.50, copper price down by 0.04% to $9856.00, lead price down by 1.66% to $2281.50, nickel price up by 0.68% to $33300.00, tin price down by 1.34% to $40000.00, zinc price up by 0.86% to $4219.50, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42416.89, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.