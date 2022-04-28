‘Never again’: Armenian Genocide commemorated in United States Capitol

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Members of the US Congress, representatives of Washington DC's human rights, faith-based, and ethnic organizations, and the Armenian-American community gathered at the Capitol to honor the victims of Turkey's Genocide of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Syriac, Chaldeans, and Maronites from 1915-1923, ANCA reported on social media.

The event included remarks by special guests, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Peter Balakian and US Commission on International Religious Freedom Chair Nadine Maenza.

“As we gather here to remember history, to remember the Armenian Genocide, it’s really that opportunity to say 'never again' and to make sure that we put that into action in events that are going around the world here today," said Senator Van Hollen (D-MD), citing the importance of Armenian Genocide recognition in genocide prevention, at the Capitol Hill Observance of the Armenian Genocide.

“It is now incumbent on all of us to ensure that the education around the Armenian Genocide is as deep, and broad, and compelling as it could possibly be”, Congressman John Sarbanes, who is an original cosponsor of the Armenian Genocide Education Act (H.R.7555), said.

Congressman Frank Pallone also delivered remarks at the event.

The event was sponsored by Armenian American organizations and the Embassy of Armenia, in cooperation with the Congressional Armenian Caucus.