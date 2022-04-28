Armenia lifts several COVID-19 restrictions, vaccine mandate at workplaces

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government lifted the vaccine mandate that required employed citizens to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce a negative PCR test result every seven days to their employer.

Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said that given the declining new cases the government is also lifting the requirement of getting tested or producing a vaccination certificate upon arrival at the airports or borders.

Other restrictions were also lifted. “The restrictions in correctional facilities and the military regarding visits or leaves were also lifted,” she said, adding that the physical distancing rule in schools, kindergartens and elsewhere was also lifted.

“In the last 14 days we’ve had only 144 cases, which is a 32% decrease compared to the previous year’s same period. The cases of deaths also decreased in the past month,” Avanesyan said and thanked health workers for their service.