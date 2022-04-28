PM Pashinyan sees serious problem in education sector

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The general education reforms have been among the priorities of the government since 2018, and it will always be a priority, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“We believe that today any issue we deal with in our life relates to education sector. Each gap, shortcoming we see, be it security, diplomacy or public administration, is connected with education field. And therefore, education is the matter of matters. In other words, there is education and then all other issues. Education is a lifelong process, that does not end in university and school, but the gaps formed in preliminary school education and general education may not be possible to fill later in life. We don’t talk about it, but the studies of 2019 show that illiteracy is creeping back into our society. It seemed this problem was solved in the first half of the past century, but now let’s face this problem. And this illiteracy is expressed in all spheres of our life. Let’s finally admit this”, he said.

According to him, there are multi-layered problems in education field, and the first of which for the government has been the remuneration of teachers and the competitiveness of the work of a teacher.

“We have recorded that there are teachers in our general education sector who receive a monthly salary of 30,000 drams. This is a serious systematic problem. And the maximum teachers receive a salary of 150-170 thousand drams. The increase in salary of teachers has always been on agenda for us”, the PM said.