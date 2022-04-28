Cavusoglu’s Grey Wolves salute is insult not only for Armenian community but also people of Uruguay - Ope Pasquet

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Co-organized by the Parliament of Uruguay and the Armenian National Committee of Uruguay, the official commemoration ceremony of the Armenian Genocide was held on April 26 at the Uruguayan parliament.

The commemoration event is traditionally held every year for over 20 years in Uruguay.

President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou, Vice President Beatriz Argimon, President of the Chamber of Representatives Ope Pasquet, Cabinet members, lawmakers, diplomats, Armenian community leaders and the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Uruguay were present at the event.

President of the Chamber of Representatives Ope Pasquet, Vice President Beatriz Argimon and Gabriella Mujukian from the Armenian National Committee of Uruguay delivered remarks.

The Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the Chair of the Armenia-Uruguay Parliamentary Friendship Group, addressed the event through a video message.

In his remarks, President of the Chamber of Representatives Ope Pasquet strongly condemned the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s move in Montevideo, where he flashed the ultranationalist Grey Wolves salute at Armenian demonstrators demanding recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Pasquet said: “We consider that gesture to be an insult aimed not only at the Armenian community but also the people of Uruguay.”

In turn, the Vice President of Uruguay reiterated Uruguay’s commitment to the struggle of the Armenian National Committee and added that Uruguay will always continue commemorating that day, so that future atrocities like the Armenian Genocide are prevented.

Saghatelyan, noting Uruguay’s 1965 official recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which made Uruguay the first country to do so, stressed that the Armenian people view Uruguay as a real and true friend.

The ANC’s Mujukian, in her remarks, criticized the Uruguayan foreign ministry for hosting the Turkish FM, but also highly appreciated the Uruguayan president’s swift reaction condemning Cavusoglu’s actions.