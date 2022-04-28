PM Pashinyan announces launch of construction of Ajapnyak station of Yerevan Metro

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. A winner has been named in the tender announced for the construction of the Ajapnyak statin of Yerevan Metro.

During the Cabinet meeting today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the issue and possibility of constructing the Ajapnyak station has long been discussed.

“We have started the practical stage. A tender was announced for the designing of the station. There is a winner based on the tender results, and today the issue of funding will be discussed so that the designer will already make the design of the Ajapnyak station, which means that we are entering the construction stage”, the PM said.

He said that 750 million drams from the 850 million dram compensation paid for the damage caused by the Parking City Service to the Yerevan community will be directed for the designing works of the station.

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan said that the project will be implemented in 510 days or maybe earlier, within 50 million dollars.

“The project will be in three phases. We will be able to finance the first two phases at the expense of these funds. At the same time, I would like to ask for your instruction so that we can work for searching for financial resources necessary for the third stage from now on”, he said.

PM Pashinyan said this is a strategic project because it means that the metro crosses the opposite bank of River Hrazdan, which means that there is an opportunity for further branching to Davtashen, Malatia-Sebastia, 15th district, etc.