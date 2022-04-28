Yerevan transport to be supervised by control center

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The city of Yerevan will launch a special control center tasked with supervising public transport, Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan told reporters.

“The city buses are equipped with surveillance cameras. We will have operators at the control center who will conduct real-time surveillance at any moment. The program is now undergoing testing. We will have the complete control center in October,” he said.