YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan received the delegation led by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi on April 28 to discuss the opportunities of expanding bilateral relations in the economic sphere.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Economy, the meeting was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Narek Teryan and Armenia’s Trade Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran Vardan Kostanyan.

Welcoming the guests, Vahan Kerobyan noted that although Armenia's trade turnover with Iran increased by 25% in 2021, there is a great potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation and bringing that figure to $ 1 billion. In his speech, Vahan Kerobyan also presented the priority directions of the Armenian economy and the mechanisms of state support.

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi noted that the policy of the new government of Iran emphasizes the development of relations with neighboring countries, especially neighboring friendly country Armenia. According to Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi, the Iranian side strongly attaches importance to not only the development of economic relations with Armenia, but also views Armenia as a "gateway" to enter the markets of Russia and other EEU member states.

During the meeting, issues related to the implementation of joint investment programs, the construction of an industrial zone with the participation of the Iranian side, the improvement of logistics infrastructure, simplification and regulation of procedures in the cargo transportation process, as well as revision of transit cargo payment rates were discussed.

Reference was made to the most promising directions of cooperation in the economic sphere, a number of other issues of mutual interest, which will be discussed in more detail during the forthcoming 17th sitting of the joint intergovernmental commission of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.