Armenian, Turkish Special Representatives to hold next meeting on May 3

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The next meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey on normalisation process of the two countries will take place on May 3 in Vienna, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said.

The first meeting of the Special Representatives took place on January 14 in Moscow. The second meeting took place on February 24 in Vienna.








