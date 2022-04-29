Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense said that according to preliminary data 20-year-old Private Samvel Sanoyan was shot by one of his comrades.

Authorities did not say whether or not the shooting was intentional or accidental.

“Private Sanoyan died while being transported to a hospital. An investigation is underway to reveal the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.