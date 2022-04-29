Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Defense Minister visits frontline

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction of the Republic, the ministry said in a news release.

The minister got acquainted with the conditions in the military positions and talked to the position-holder servicemen. Commander of the unit, Major-General Artak Budaghyan presented the ongoing works on strengthening the frontline.

During the visit the Defense Minister also met with personnel who are included in the three-month military trainings. The minister thanked them for the active participation to the defense of the Homeland.

Based on the results of the visit the Defense Minister gave concrete instructions and tasks to the commanders of the military units to solve the registered shortcomings in a short period of time.








