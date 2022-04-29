Artsakh, people of Artsakh are number one beneficiary of NK conflict settlement - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is Artsakh and the people of Artsakh, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Artsakh Cabinet members in Yerevan.

PM Pashinyan said that the Government of Armenia has always attached importance to informing the Government of Artsakh on the negotiations around the NK conflict, the content and course, challenges and opportunities, and that this principle will be preserved.

“The number one beneficiary of the NK settlement is Artsakh and the people of Artsakh, and therefore any content that would be negotiated and implemented covertly is illogical and it is impossible to imagine such thing,” Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan praised President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan’s recent statement that the authorities of Artsakh are also adopting the peace agenda. “The agenda of peace is not an agenda of defeat. The agenda of peace is an agenda of overcoming the disaster of the war and the following difficulties and guaranteeing the security and rights and future of the people. As a result of cruel, difficult work I see the sequence of steps that should lead us to this destination that we are talking about, that being the guarantee of the security and rights of the people of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh,” the PM said.

The PM highlighted that Artsakhis should live in Artsakh, consider themselves Artsakhis and Armenians.

“A huge part of our joint work concerns the socio-economic sector and it is principled for us that people live in Artsakh and feel themselves safe in Artsakh. I am sure that we are on the right track and I am happy that the authorities of Artsakh share this agenda,” Pashinyan said.