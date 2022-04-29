Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Deputy minister of environment dismissed

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Anna Mazmanyan has been relieved from the position of deputy minister of environment.

The respective decision has been signed by the Prime Minister and is posted on e-gov.am.








