Artsakh doesn’t see any direction of deviating from right to self-determination – President

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenians of Artsakh accept the agenda of peace, but on the other hand they do not see any direction of deviating from the right to self-determination, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said during the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“Therefore, I want to thank for the view that any topic, any document will be discussed with the Artsakh leadership and will be within the logic of the people. Of course, I want to fix that no other way is possible. We have a long political fight to run. The security component is the most important today”, he said, adding that the stability created by the direct mediation of the Russian peacekeepers today allows to discuss the socio-economic programs.

The President of Artsakh said that the socio-economic programs are important because if there are no people in Artsakh, the political fight and talking about security become nonsense. “That’s why demographics and socio-economic programs today are again relevant. The programs, which have started after the war, continue”, he said.

In his turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considered the fact of infiltration of Azerbaijani units into the area under the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh worrying. “We hope that the representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent will consistently ensure the withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the responsibility zone of the peacekeeping forces”, he said.