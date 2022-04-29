Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Georgian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Georgian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili will arrive in Armenia on April 29-30 on an official visit, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on social media.

“Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will arrive in Armenia on April 29-30 on an official visit. On April 30 the meeting of Armenian and Georgian Foreign Ministers will take place in the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which will be followed by statements for the media.

During the official visit meetings are also scheduled with Armenia’s President, Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament”, the statement says.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]