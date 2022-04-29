Amid growing flow of investments in Armenia, law firms authorized to implement some functions of state registry

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Due to an increasing flow of investors, the State Registry Office is overloaded and the authorities are enabling law firms to conduct some of the registry’s functions.

The Deputy Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan chaired a meeting with representatives of several law firms on April 29 where they were briefed on the regulations and proceedings.

The functions include the approval of the standard charter and registration of private entrepreneurships.

“Our discussion is on time in order for the lawyers and law firms to be able to further improve their rendered services given the investments flow. I am convinced that the law firms are the most important and primary circle where investors apply,” Minasyan said.