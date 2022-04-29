Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia will meet with  Foreign Policy Advisor to the president of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan is scheduled to meet with Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev in Brussels on May 2, ARMENPRESS reports Grigoryan told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Armenia service.

"We will discuss a number of issues related to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations," Armen Grigoryan said.

He considered it possible that the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting could follow that meeting.

"If we succeed in getting the answers to all those questions in Brussels, then we can also discuss a meeting at the level of Heads of State in Brussels," said the Security Council Secretary.

To the question of the journalist whether the meeting with Hajiyev can be viewed in the context of the preparation of the peace treaty, Grigoryan said. "You can view it in the context of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, we can say, have several directions at the moment: Trilateral working group on unblocking of communication, the formation of delimitation and demarcation working groups is currently being discussed. It is almost in the final stage, I think the formation of a working group will be announced in the near future. There is also the direction of discussing the peace agenda at the level of foreign ministers. There are also regular meetings of the heads of the security forces, where some issues of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations are discussed. There is also the platform of of the meeting between me and Hikmet Hajiyev, where we discuss a number of issues related to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations."