YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Restrictions on entry to Russia for Armenian citizens will be lifted on May 16, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the journalists were informed about this in the operative headquarters of the fight against coronavirus.

In particular, it was decided that restrictions on the entry of the citizens of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to Russia, as well as the citizens of Russia to those countries will be lifted.

According to the headquarters, the restrictions on regular and charter flights from Russian airports to Ecuador will also be lifted from May 16.