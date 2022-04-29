EU may approve a step-by-step embargo on Russian oil next week - NYT
YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. EU member states may agree to step-by-step renouncing Russian oil next week as part of a new package of sanctions, ARMENPRESS reports The New York Times informs, citing its sources.
According to the newspaper, the ambassadors of the EU member states will meet on May 4 to discuss the draft, which is expected to be approved by the end of the week.
- 12:59 Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives Georgian Foreign Minister
- 12:53 Development of relations with Georgia one of most important priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy – FM
- 12:08 50 Cent, Zaz and Led Zeppelin Symphonic to perform in Armenia
- 11:20 Statements on corridors around communication routes unacceptable for us – Iranian Ambassador to Armenia
- 11:07 Armenia reports 2 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:00 European Stocks up - 29-04-22
- 10:59 US stocks down - 29-04-22
- 10:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-04-22
- 10:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 29-04-22
- 10:56 Oil Prices Down - 29-04-22
- 10:01 Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Citizen’s Day
- 09:00 Armenia is not afraid not to find itself on maps of different periods – FM’s response to Azerbaijani President
- 04.29-23:53 Azerbaijani officials should specify which territories they see in the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Grigoryan
- 04.29-21:45 EU may approve a step-by-step embargo on Russian oil next week - NYT
- 04.29-21:28 Restrictions on entry to Russia for Armenian citizens will be lifted
- 04.29-21:19 Why should Kosovo benefit from international mechanism of salvation and compensation, but not Artsakh? - Artak Beglaryan
- 04.29-19:45 NATO’s three-day summit will take place in Madrid
- 04.29-19:28 The UN Security Council will discuss the issue of Ukraine
- 04.29-19:10 Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia will meet with Foreign Policy Advisor to the president of Azerbaijan
- 04.29-18:17 Government bond auctions with a volume of AMD 55 billion took place on AMX
- 04.29-17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-22
- 04.29-17:11 Asian Stocks - 29-04-22
- 04.29-16:31 Maintenance work on Stepanakert gas pipeline completed
- 04.29-16:17 Singer, songwriter Forsh hospitalized after suffering ministroke
- 04.29-15:51 Mirzoyan accepts proposal to hold Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Dushanbe
13:39, 04.25.2022
6068 views Armenia’s economic activity index grows 9,6% in January-March 2022
17:35, 04.24.2022
3101 views Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians
20:34, 04.27.2022
2854 views The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the family members of Sona Mnatsakanyan, who was run over yesterday
17:25, 04.23.2022
2312 views Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament
15:22, 04.24.2022
2011 views US President Joe Biden releases Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement